Quality Canine Care at Affordable Prices

I’ve talked to a lot of people during this pandemic who have told me they wouldn’t have gotten through it without their pets. The unconditional love that animals bring into our lives sure do make the hard times easier. They say that just petting an animal can be healthy and therapeutic. So, it’s important that we give back to our animals, and that includes making sure they stay well. But it’s not cheap. So, I’ve got some good news for Ulster County residents.

Ulster County Canines in Saugerties is offering two more clinics this month offering quality pet care at affordable prices. The dates are Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10AM - 4PM and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10AM - 2PM. These clinics are by appointment only.

Some of the services offered at the clinics include annual exams for adults only $50, only $35 for kittens and puppies. Nail trims and ear cleanings are only $15 each, and you can get your pet microchipped for only $35. Rabies vaccines are only $15 and all other vaccines are $30. They will also be offering annual blood work and heartworm prevention for low prices. And an annual packet for only $100. If you have a pet, you know how reasonable these prices are.

The clinics will be held at 3539 Route 32 in Saugerties. To find out more about the Ulster County Canines Clinics and to make an appointment, check out the facebook page. To learn more about Ulster County Canines, their mission, their low cost clinics, adoptions and foster programs, or to make a donation, visit their website.