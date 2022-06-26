Need to Cool Off this Summer? Public Pools are Open in Ulster County

When I was a kid, I loved visiting my best friend in Rosendale. Sure it was fun to play cops and robbers and walk down to Stewarts to eat a hand-packed pint, but there was an even bigger attraction: the Rosendale pool.

Public Pools in Ulster County NY

I loved the Rosendale pool. There were waterslides for the big kids, a kiddie pool for the little ones, and an epic snack bar. The good news for Ulster County residents is that it's opening for the season. If the town made famous by cement and train trestles is too far of a drive for you, don't worry. Here's a list of some of the best public pools opening for the summer in Ulster County, NY.

Google Google loading...

Rosendale Pool in Rosendale, NY

Let's start with the star. This year, the Rosendale pool, in the community center complex between the community center and the basketball courts, is open weekends through June 26th. It will then be open seven days a week from 12 noon to 7 pm beginning June 27th and will remain open until September 4th. Entry is through a daily fee or a season pass.

Google Google loading...

Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY

The Moriello pool is open weekends through June 20th, when it will also transition to a seven-day schedule. Their hours vary slightly: 12-7pm on weekends, 12-7:30pm every day June 25th-August 14th, and then back to 12-7pm from August 15th-September 5th. Family season passes are available for purchase, along with single-person season passes and day passes all for sale in-person at the pool. The small print: you MUST be a New Paltz resident to swim with a daily pass.

Google Google loading...

Ulster County Pool Complex in New Paltz, NY

Lucky for non-New Paltz residents who live nearby, there's another option available. Unlike the Moriello pool, the Ulster County Pool Complex only requires swimmers to be residents of Ulster County, not New Paltz for a discount, and also allows non-residents entry for both day use and season pass purchasing.

Google Google loading...

Andretta Pool & Kingston Point Beach in Kingston, NY

While a full schedule is still forthcoming, the Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY opens June 25th, and will most likely be open for swimming Wednesday-Sunday. Located in the Dietz stadium complex, they also have a splash pad for the little ones.

Want to check out some amazing indoor pools of some of the richest Hudson Valley residents? Check them out below, especially the $45 million riverside mansion with an indoor AND outdoor pool in Hyde Park here, and keep scrolling to check out an amazing upstate NY mansion below. They have a beach and an unbelievable movie theater, but wait until you see the view from the pool...

See The Gorgeous $8.5 Million Home On Lake George With One-Of-A Kind Indoor Pool Yes, you can look at one beautiful body of water while swimming in your own indoor body of water. That is just one of the amazing features of this home that just sold for $8.35 Million on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.