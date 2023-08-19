What does $13.8 million get you in the Hudson Valley? Nearly 13,000 square-feet of living space and a 37-acre lake, for starters. I'll give you a moment to pick your jaw up from the floor.

Exclusive doesn't even begin to describe the property for sale in Highland, NY. The Ulster County residence comes with a massive main home, a guest house, boat house, and even a remote-controlled waterfall. There is one thing, however, that could leave even the flushest millionaire scratching their heads.

Mansion with Private Lake for Sale in Highland, NY

This impressive compound was originally listed for sale back in May of 2022. The multi-million dollar price tag may sound astronomical to us normal people, but it seemed appropriate for a mansion on a private lake sitting on 37 acres of land. Nonetheless, it went unsold for 12 months. Surprisingly, after reducing the price in October of 2022, it's back on the market with a price increase.

Price Increase for Ulster County, NY Lake House

This Hudson Valley lake house is now (back) on the market for $13.8 million, a three percent increase from the former listing price of $13.4 million. While a few hundred thousands dollars might be pocket change for the uber-rich property hunters that could actually buy this oasis, it seems counterintuitive to raise the price of a home that's been on the market for over a year.

This gorgeous property isn't the only luxurious listing in the Hudson Valley to fail to find a buyer. The most expensive house in Dutchess county history, dubbed Ledgerock, has remained unsold for nearly two years, even after a drastic price decrease from $45 million to $25 million. Tour both of these phenomenal homes below.

Step Inside this Massive $13.8 Million Ulster County Lake Compound This impressive home comes with a main house, boat house, and the only available private lake for sale in the Hudson Valley. Check out more photos below.