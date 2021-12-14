Primus to Perform at The Capitol Theater, Port Chester – Enter To Win

Primus has announced a tour and will be rolling through the Capitol Theater in Port Chester on May 20, 2022.

Primus is paying homage to prog-rock legends Rush with A Tribute to Kings, a cross-country tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music. The 'Tribute to Kings' tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends, and friends."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10 am