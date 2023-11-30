65 Bands That Only Have One Original Member Left

It's not every day that a notable rock or metal band has just one original member left in their lineup. That being said, however, it is something that happens not so infrequently in the rock world. What's your favorite band whose lineup today has only one founding member?

Because you might be surprised at just how many rock and metal groups fit that bill. Then again, it's an intriguing phenomenon in entertainment that some rock and metal bands simply have no original members left in their lineups. Understandably, not every band can continue with their original lineup intact. And even non-singer lineup changes in a band can have a significant impact on that act's creativity.

Still, we wanted to find out what rock and metal bands are out there performing with just one lone original member. So we've rounded up a list of over 60 (!) rock and metal bands that only have one original member left. Think you can guess what bands are among the list?

We've included bands whose singer is the only original member left, bands whose guitarist is the only original member left, bands whose bassist is the only original member left and bands whose drummer is the only original member left. Plus more!

Without further ado, keep scrolling down to see the full selection of bands with one OG member remaining in the group. What bands do you know with one original member left?

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

15 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Guitarist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for a sole guitarist. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

10 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for their bassist. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

10 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for their drummer. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp