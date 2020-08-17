President’s Brother, Hudson Valley Resident Dies

Donald Trump's younger brother who lived in the Hudson Valley passed away.

Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday. Donald Trump visited his brother Friday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump has been sick for months with an undisclosed illness.

Robert was a real estate executive who retired and lived in Millbrook. Town & Country reports he supported a number of Dutchess County charities and was a trustee for nonprofit Angels of Light, a horse rescue group.

"A private man that despite his upbringing and well-known last name led a very quiet life here in Dutchess County, supporting his community, surrounded by many friends and family," Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson wrote on Facebook. "He was a wonderfully, engaging individual and whenever I called upon him to assist me with a charity or children in need of assistance his response was always what can I do to help. I will truly miss Rob and his strong energy for life. This is a terrible loss for his family and all of us that knew him."

Monte's Local Kitchen & Tap Room named a burger after Robert the RST All American Burger, which was an eight-ounce cheeseburger with lettuce, aioli, homemade pickles and truffle fries.