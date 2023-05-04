Help: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Disappears In New York State

Help: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Disappears In New York State

Canva

Family and friends are pleading for help as the search continues for a Hudson Valley woman who went missing while six months pregnant.

Mildren Sullivan went missing about ten days ago, on Monday, April 24.

Pregnant Woman From Middletown, New York Disappears While Heading To Harlem, New York

It's not clear what she was wearing when she went missing.

Port Jervis Graduate Goes Missing, Ties To Cuddebackville And Middletown

Google
loading...

Sullivan graduated from Port Jervis High School in 2010, according to her Facebook.

"A misunderstood and misplaced country girl," Sullivan states on her Facebook.

She's from Cuddebackville, New York, and lives in Middletown.

She's about six months pregnant, according to Hope Alive 845.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Pregnant Orange County, New York Woman Still Missing

Canva
loading...

On Tuesday, Hope Alive 845 confirmed Sullivan is still missing.

"STILL MISSING//// MILDRED SULLIVAN if anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us at 845-866-0442," Hope Alive 845 stated on Facebook.

Read More: 'Upstate New York' Restaurant Once Owned By Richard Gere Closes

Infomation on Sullivan can also be emailed to Hope Alive 845 using the email address HopeAlive845@gmail.com

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences

We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA