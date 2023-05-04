Help: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Disappears In New York State

Family and friends are pleading for help as the search continues for a Hudson Valley woman who went missing while six months pregnant.

Mildren Sullivan went missing about ten days ago, on Monday, April 24.

Pregnant Woman From Middletown, New York Disappears While Heading To Harlem, New York

It's not clear what she was wearing when she went missing.

Port Jervis Graduate Goes Missing, Ties To Cuddebackville And Middletown

Sullivan graduated from Port Jervis High School in 2010, according to her Facebook.

"A misunderstood and misplaced country girl," Sullivan states on her Facebook.

She's from Cuddebackville, New York, and lives in Middletown.

She's about six months pregnant, according to Hope Alive 845.

Pregnant Orange County, New York Woman Still Missing

On Tuesday, Hope Alive 845 confirmed Sullivan is still missing.

"STILL MISSING//// MILDRED SULLIVAN if anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us at 845-866-0442," Hope Alive 845 stated on Facebook.

Infomation on Sullivan can also be emailed to Hope Alive 845 using the email address HopeAlive845@gmail.com

