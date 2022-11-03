Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets.
A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot.
Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million, Powerball reports.
$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County
At least 16 tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize including one ticket in Newburgh, New York and two tickets in New Jersey.
The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh.
Despite no jackpot winner, people from New York State won a combined $3.8 million playing Monday's Powerball.
Many Empire State Residents Win Big During Wednesdays' Powerball
The winning numbers of Wednesday's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a red Powerball of 23.
Despite no one hitting the jackpot, many tickets sold in New York State are winners
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 12 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 417 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 939 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 24,633 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 - 18,121 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 134,818 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 321,915 New York winners
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Third Prize: $100,000- 1 New York winner
- Fourth Prize: $200 - 35 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $200 - 91 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $14 - 2,464 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $14 - 1,692 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $8 - 12,837 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $8 - 30,759 New York winners
Note: There was no second-prize winner in New York State