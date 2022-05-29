Why Is Poughkeepsie, NY Called Queen City? Are There More?

We've all heard the nickname, but what does it really mean? On countless occasions, I have heard people refer to Poughkeepsie as 'Queen City' and it's always made me wonder, why? I know the Hudson Valley is full of history, but what has made this special nickname stick and are there more out there?

Queen City Theories:

nancykennedy from Getty Images/Canva nancykennedy from Getty Images/Canva loading...

I did some research and digging and here's what I found:

Poughkeepsie is the midway point between New York City and Albany, this makes it a big part of the New York metropolitan area

In 1873, a newspaper coined the nickname and said "They will find Poughkeepsie not only the Queen City of the Hudson but one of the gems of the old Empire State"

Poughkeepsie has a lot of culture, art, and history and became a huge booming city, it's also perfectly located right on the river

Poughkeepsie comes from the Wappinger language. The word 'U-puku-ipi-sing' means " the reed-covered lodge by the little water-place", there must be some royal connection with this

Are there other areas called Queen City?

Yes, actually a few share the same nickname and they are spread out all across the county.

Buffalo, New York:

Canva Canva loading...

Wow, two places in New York State that share the same unique nickname. Sources say, Buffalo at one time was once the largest city along the Great Lakes and that's how it received the other name.

Cumberland, Maryland:

Scharvik by Getty Images Signature Scharvik by Getty Images Signature loading...

At one time, it was the second largest, wealthiest, and most vibrant city in Maryland. It was also once used as a military port and the origin point of America's first highway. No wonder it has a royal nickname.

Manchester, New Hampshire:

DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature loading...

I think the picture says it all here...just look at those lights. Manchester received the 'Queen City' nickname because it's larger than New Hampshire's state capital (Concord). Maybe Manchester should be the new capital?

If you have any more theories on the infamous Poughkeepsie nickname or know of more places that have it, let us know on the station app.

We are talking about all things related to the Hudson Valley, here are some great places to eat in Kingston and cool wineries to check out:

6 Amazing Places to Eat and Drink on the Rondout in Kingston, NY The Kingston Rondout is made up of waterfront activities, charming local shops, and amazing places to grab a drink and a meal. Here we put the spotlight on 6 of those eateries which offer delicious fare for any occasion.