Poughkeepsie Police Can Now Track Wandering Elderly, Autistic Etc

If you have a family member who is at risk of wandering away and getting lost, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department now offers a lifesaving solution.

Law enforcement officials from across the country have partnered with Project Lifesaver to help keep an eye on the elderly, autistic, down syndrome individuals and other loved ones who could quickly get lost and disoriented.

Project Lifesaver equips local police departments with the technology to track and rescue individuals who have wandered off. Clients simply attach a special wristband to family members who are at risk of either running away or getting lost. The band is equipped with a radio frequency transmitter that allows police to pinpoint its location.

The bands are similar to ones worn at popular theme parks that can track guests locations and allow employees to read their information by simply scanning their wrists. Police departments who have partnered with Project Lifesaver can use high-powered receivers to zero in on the locations of individual wristbands. In hard to navigate areas, drones can also be equipped with technology to track those who may have become lost.

According to Project Lifesaver, the service has rescued over 4,200 individuals who had wandered off since 1999. The average time it takes to find an individual is just 30 seconds, and out of all of those who have had to activate the service not one lost individual has died or sustained serious injury after wandering off.

How to Participate in Project Lifesaver

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police have made Project Lifesaver available to people who suffer from dementia, Alzheimer's disease, down syndrome, autism and other situations where a person could wander off. Those interested in participating can call 845 486-7834 to learn more.