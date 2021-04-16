‘No Empty Chair’ Campaign Returns to the Hudson Valley

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police has announced that they will be participating in the New York State Governor's Traffic Committee "No Empty Chair" enforcement campaign.

The whole purpose of these campaigns is to raise awareness of highway dangers during prom and graduation season and to ensure there are "no empty chairs" at proms and graduations this year. In addition to educating students about safe driving, state and local law enforcement increase patrols near local high schools throughout the state during these campaigns.

Starting Monday, April 19, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department will be focusing its enforcement efforts on speeding in school zones.

Pedestrian foot traffic is heavier in school zones areas and drivers should be reminded of that. Reducing the speeds in these school zones will ensure that drivers are aware of their surroundings, and will have better reaction time. This campaign will focus on different infractions during the week. According to New York Traffic Safety website, this is what officers will be focusing on:

Monday, April 19, 2021 – Speeding in School Zones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Cell Phone Use and Texting

Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving

Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the "No Empty Chair" campaign in 2016. According to New York officials, safe teen driving safety is a top priority, which is why the campaign was created. With the approaching prom and graduation season, this should be a time for students to celebrate their accomplishments and all that lies ahead, not suffer a tragedy.

For more information regarding the "No Empty Chair" campaign, visit the Traffic Safety website.

