Record-Breaking Weather Forecast for Parts of New York State

Hudson Valley and other Empire State residents could experience record-breaking weather. Records set over 140 years ago could be broken.

Some are dreaming of white Christmas while others would prefer a spring-like Christmas.

It's too far out to really know the weather on Christmas but the weather on Saturday could break records.

Temps are expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and that could break records.

Accuweather says the high for parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley on Saturday will be 61 degrees. The record high on Dec. 11 is 63 degrees set in 1966.

The Lower Hudson Valley is expected to shatter a record. Saturday's high is 65 which would top the record of 62 set in 1971.

New York City is expected to see temperatures reach 64 degrees, which would tie a record set in 1879.

The Albany area is forecast for a high of 56 degrees. The record on Dec. 11. in Albany is 61.

The Buffalo region is currently expected to break a record. The record high on Dec. 11 is 61 degrees, set in 1899. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees.

For the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Weather warns Saturday's warm temps will be joined by strong winds.

"Those warm temps will be accompanied by gusty winds, clouds and the chance for rain showers. The mechanism for bringing warmer air to the valley is strong southerly winds. Those winds will also bring moisture with them, so rain showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening," Hudson Valley Weather writes on Facebook.

