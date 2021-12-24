Poughkeepsie, New York’s 9 Highest Rated Pizza Places

If you're looking to grab a slice in the Queen City then be sure to try these top rated spots according to Yelp.

New Yorkers love pizza and the Hudson Valley isn't short on delicious pizzerias. Which pizza place tops them all?

We understand that the answer to that question is subjective so we compiled some of the best pizzerias with a Poughkeepsie area code from Yelp and put them below.

This list may be controversial to some. We based the top pizza places off of the most reviewed restaurants.

9. Vera Pizza - 827 Dutchess Tpke Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Vera Pizza scored 4 and a half stars from 32 reviews.

8. Bronx Pie Pizza - 264 North Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Get a taste of pizza from the Bronx here and enjoy 4 star food based on 42 reviews.

7. Hudson & Packard - 29 Academy St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Hudson & Packard offers deep dish Detroit style pizza with a flavor that New Yorkers are sure to love. They received a 5 star rating from 45 reviews.

6. Kokopelli's Pizza - 131 Violet Ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Kokopelli's Pizza is a unique blend of Mexican and Italian food. They scored an impressive 4 star rating from 60 reviews.

5. Emiliano's Pizza - 111 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Emiliano's Pizza scored 4 stars from 80 reviews.

4. Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Lolita's scored an impressive 4 and half stars from 85 reviews.

3. A Touch of Naples Pizza & Pasta - 417 Violet Ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Touch of Naples is located between Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck and their amazing slices are in high demand especially during lunch time. They received 4 and a half stars from 85 reviews.

2. Pizzeria Bacio - 7 Collegeview Ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Pizzeria Bacio is in the heart of Poughkeepsie new Vassar. The popular pizzeria received 3 and a half stars from 100 reviews.

1. Cosimo's Poughkeepsie - 120 Delafield St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Cosimo's in Poughkeepsie was reviewed the most times. They received 4 stars from 264 reviews.

