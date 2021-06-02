The Hudson Valley man purchased the winning ticket at a local gas station.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hudson Valley Post reported in April, a second-prize winning Cash4Life ticket was sold on Monday, April 5 in Dutchess County.

The winning ticket was sold at Shah Gasoline located at 190 Innis Avenue in Poughkeepsie, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday's Cash4Life drawing were 19-21-26-39-52 with a cash ball of 03. The second-prize winning ticket sold in Poughkeepsie hit on all of the numbers except the cash ball.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

This week we've learned Gregory Henson of Poughkeepsie is the lucky winner. He matched the first five numbers in the April 5 Cash4LIFE drawing and automatically won a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize. He was guaranteed to receive at least $1 Million.

Henson opted to receive his prize in a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery.

The New York Lottery contributed $49,183,077 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout Dutchess County during the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Keep Reading:

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state