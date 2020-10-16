Poughkeepsie Man Killed in Dutchess County Motorcycle Crash

A Poughkeepsie man lost his life while riding his motorcycle in Dutchess County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the Town of LaGrange at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Overlook Road near Alvin Court in LaGrange for a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Kawasaki operated by 37-year-old Nicholas Giguere of Poughkeepsie was traveling westbound on Overlook Road when the Poughkeepsie man lost control of his motorcycle around a curve.

The vehicle then exited the roadway and struck a guide rail. Giguere suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

At this time the primary cause of the fatal accident appears to be unsafe speed and failure to maintain lane, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed all or part of the crash, or anyone who may have been in that area during that time. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Wilber or Deputy Cohen at 845-486-3800. Information can also be provided through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or email at dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.