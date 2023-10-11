Raise A Glass To These 20 Haunted Bars Across New York State

Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too.

These bars and restaurants offer you a unique blend of history, mystery, and the supernatural. That's what makes them intriguing to visit for those who seek both a delicious meal, cold drink, and a fearful experience. Many of these haunted bars and restaurants are housed in historic buildings with pasts that include tales of tragedy, mystery, murder, and of course scandal.

For those who believe in the supernatural, visiting a haunted restaurant or bar can be genuinely terrifying and exciting. Most of these businesses are full of reports of unexplained footsteps, apparitions, and eerie sounds. New York State offers a diverse range of haunted dining and drinking establishments shockingly. From the ghostly apparitions rumored to roam the halls of the Hotel Utica to the spectral presence at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, these establishments are steeped in history and intrigue.

Other states in America cash in on the haunted experience all the time. Some examples include The Bourbon Orleans Hotel's bar in New Orleans, The Bird Cage Theatre in Tombstone, Arizona, and the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. These are among the well-known haunted bars across the United States.

These 20 haunted bars across New York State offer a unique blend of history, nightlife, and the supernatural. They make them the perfect destination for those interested in ghostly tales and a spooky atmosphere. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these bars provide a different kind of haunting experience. Let us know on our station app if you've ever visited these places, or have more for us to add to our list.

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State

