NY Library’s ‘Top Checked Out Books of 2021′ Did You Read Any?
Every year I make the same New Year's Resolution and it is pretty basic. The goal I have every year is simply to read more. Do I make it? Surprisingly, I do well for the first few months, averaging one book a week. Then somewhere about the month of April, things start to warm up and I get easily distracted by warm weather.
How do I get around needing to return my library books and avoid the overdue fees? Easy, I check out e-books. Yep, I check them out and get to keep them for two weeks. Should I read the book early, I can 'return' it with one click and if by any chance I don't get to read it, the book gets automatically returned and I don't feel like a horrible person for forgetting to return my library book.
According to the New York Library, here are the top 10 fiction books for 2021:
- Act Your Age, Eve Brown: A Novel by Talia Hibbert
- All Her Little Secrets: A Novel by Wanda M. Morris
- The Dangers of Smoking in Bed: Stories by Mariana Enriquez, translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell
- Hell of a Book: A Novel by Jason Mott
- How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith
- Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
- Mama Phife Represents: A Verse Memoir by Cheryl Boyce-Taylor
- The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado
- Shadow Life by Hiromi Goto
- She Who Became the Sun: A Novel by Shelley Parker-Chan
Have you read any of the above books? Of the 26 books I read this year, sadly I have read zero of the above books. Looks like I have a few more books to add to my reading list for 2022!