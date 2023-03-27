Every New Yorker Knows: Top 5 Borrowed Library Books of All Time

When was the last time you checked out a library book? Was it last week? Last year or even many years ago? The library is a great resource for many things and I'm not just talking about books. Many libraries have programs that help with local history, job hunting and even computer use (and wi-fi access).

Have you ever thought about what are the most checked out library books of all time? Maybe they are also some of the same books that you have read? Here are the Top 5 most checked out books, according to the New York Public Library.

1). The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats,

This might not have been the number one book on your list, but it has been on the list of many a child. With over 485,000 check outs, there are many that have escaped in its cardboard pages since it was published.

amazon.com amazon.com, canva loading...

2). The Cat in the Hat, Dr Seuss.

Who hasn't read the Cat in the Hat or seen the movies? This book has been checked out more than 469,000 times. Was this the most popular book that Dr Suess ever wrote? Maybe. According to Britannia.com, Theodore Geisel wrote more than 60 books under the pseudonym "Dr Seuss."

amazon.com amazon.com, canva loading...

3) 1984, George Orwell

I know that I read this my junior year of high school, and that this is one book that I would not put on my personal list to re-read. Have you read it? Were you also required to read this book in high school? The book has been checked out at the New York Public Library more than 441,000 times.

amazon.com amazon.com, canva loading...

4). Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak

I still remember this book and how I envied Max with his adventures. Is this one of the books that was better than the movie? The story of Max has been checked out more than 436,000 times.

Get our free mobile app

amazon.com, canva amazon.com, canva loading...

5). To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee.

The book written by Harper Lee was the only book she had written until about a year before she passed away. A book, a movie, and even a play. Have you read it? Some people can even quote it. How many times has it been checked out of the New York Public Library? More than 422,000.

What is your favorite book of all time? Do you re-read it often? Please share with us what you are reading, it is always great to get a suggestion of a new book.

Top Best Spots to Sit and Read a Book in Fort Collins In a recent conversation on Reddit, Fort Collins residents shared some of their favorite spots to sit and read a book around the city.