Poughkeepsie Giving Away Lifesaving Devices – How To Get One
Home fires caused approximately $23 billion in property damage in 2023 according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA). Home fires also led to approximately one fire-related death every 3 hours in 2023.
It's no secret that home fires are incredibly dangerous, but they are also far more common than people tend to realize. Most people think "That could never be my house!" but there are so many fire hazards in a home that many don't even notice.
On Thursday, January 23, the City of Poughkeepsie shared information about how you and your family can take the first step in preventing a home fire catastrophe.
The City is partnering with The American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms into homes around Poughkeepsie.
Fire Hazards Hidden Around Your Home
At the end of last year, home fire prevention was on the brain as a string of wildfires ripped through New York due to extremely dry weather conditions. Many of us brushed up on some of the obvious hazards like keeping flammable debris at least 30 feet away from your home and never leaving open flames including candles unattended.
However, there are a number of hidden fire hazards around most homes that people don't often think of. And if you don't have a smoke alarm or your smoke alarm batteries are dead, your risk drastically increases.
According to the American Red Cross,
"Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half."
Improperly Disposing of Certain Items
Last year, there were a couple of housefires in and around the Hudson Valley that began as a result of items like lithium-ion batteries being thrown away with the regular home trash.
Items such as lithium-ion batteries, pool and fertilizer chemicals, propane tanks, lead-based paint, and electronics like computer monitors, TVs, printers, and stereos should all be disposed of at a Hazardous Materials Recovery Facility pick-up event or facility.
Thermal Runaway From Using the Wrong Chargers
We also saw a couple of home fire incidents last year that were the result of "Thermal Runaway". One incident involved an e-scooter being left too long on a charger in a garage. The other involved the far too relatable situation of not being able to find the exact charger that came with a device.
While a charger may click into your device properly, it doesn't mean it's safe to use. Basically, using a different charger can cause the wrong amount of power to be pushed to your device. This can create crazy amounts of heat that can lead to a fire.
Read more about thermal runaway here: Using the Wrong Chargers Proven to Be Extremely Dangerous Following New York Home Fires
Hazards You'd Never Think Of
During Fire Prevention Week last October, the Ulster County Government shared information about some surprisingly common causes of home fires.
Bathroom exhaust fans are a hidden hazard. If they're not regularly cleaned, all that lint and dust can overheat and cause a fire, just like the lint in your dryer!
How to Get Free Smoke Alarms in Poughkeepsie
To get your free smoke alarm installation, all you have to do is sign up on the American Red Cross website here.
