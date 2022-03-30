Tire Nightmare: Will Beacon’s Latest Change Help Fix Road Conditions?

What's the top complaint about quality of life in the Hudson Valley?

It has to be a tie between road conditions and cell service. Ok fine, add New York City tourist traffic to the list too. The good news for Beacon residents is that one of these problems may start to see improvements sooner rather than later.

Road Conditions in the Hudson Valley

In my experience, the road conditions in Beacon mirror a lot of Hudson Valley towns: Perfectly drivable with some huge exceptions. I find the same thing on my drive home through the suburbs of Poughkeepsie as well as in my own town of Newburgh. But Beacon has something that Poughkeepsie and Newburgh don't: a new solution.

Potholes in Beacon, NY

"Road conditions" can be a pretty broad term, but the focus on the change in Beacon is centered specifically around potholes. The tire and rim-destroying eyesores have pushed Beacon's government to add a very special link to their website.

New Addition

If you visit the town of Beacon's website, you'll notice a new addition: the option to report a pothole. The link takes you to the following submission page that allows you to report a road rupture as soon as you see it.

How Does a Pothole Form?

Beacon isn't the first government to try and tackle New York's pothole problem. The New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT) has a tip line of its own, asking drivers to report issues by calling 1-800-POTHOLE (no, really). They also explain how potholes are created.

Precipitation and freezing temperatures - two things the Hudson Valley has in abundance. Here's to hoping Beacon's new solution is a helpful one. At least we're not alone. Check out these hazards below:

