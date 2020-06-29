Potential COVID-19 Outbreak From Lower Hudson Valley Graduation

Officials fear a potential COVID-19 outbreak could be linked to a lower Hudson Valley graduation and graduation events.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Department of Health to investigate the potential COVID-19 exposure at a high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County after an individual who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the ceremony subsequently began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

Since then, four more individuals who attended the ceremony and had contact with the first positive case have also tested positive. On Monday, Cuomo said 13 have now tested positive.

The governor also issued a new executive order that makes New York employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25 ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave.

The potential of COVID-19 exposure happened during a Horace Greeley High School drive-in graduation ceremony held on June 20 at Chappaqua Train Station in Westchester County.

All individuals who have tested positive are currently self-isolating. In addition to the graduation ceremony, the student participated in a non-school related "Field Night" event on June 20, which was also attended by juniors and seniors and students from surrounding school districts, officials say.

Anyone who attended the graduation ceremony, "Field Night" event, or events associated with graduation, which continued into June 21, should extend their quarantine period until July 5, the governor's office recommends.

The New York State Department of Health and the Westchester County Health Department are working with officials from Horace Greeley to identify all individuals who attended the graduation ceremony and any subsequent gatherings where they may have been exposed. The New York State Contact Tracing Program will be reaching out to identified individuals and anyone who attended the ceremony or subsequent gatherings should get tested.