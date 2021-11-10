A non-profit organization tested water supplies across the Hudson Valley and New York state and discovered chemicals that could cause cancer.

Earlier this month the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit environmental company, released its 2021 Tapwater Database.

"If you've ever wondered what's actually in your tap water, we have answers. Our Tap Water Database provides insight into pollutants in local water resources," Environmental Working Group states.

According to the EWG contaminates like Arsenic, Bromodichloromethane Chromium, Chloroform, Dibromochloromethane, Dichloroacetic acid, Haloacetic acids, Nitrate, Perfluorooctanoic acid, Radium and Total trihalomethanes found in some water can cause cancer.

Hudson Valley Post examined water supplies across the Hudson Valley as well as large water supplies across New York. Below are potentially cancer-causing chemicals found in water, according to the EWG.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Hudson Valley Post only examined big water supplies in the Hudson Valley and across the state. If your local water supply wasn't listed CLICK HERE.

If you are concerned with your water supply the EWG suggests CLICKING HERE to find out what to ask your elected official.

"One of the best ways to push for cleaner water is to hold accountable the elected officials who have a say in water quality – from city hall and the state legislature to Congress all the way to the Oval Office – by asking questions and demanding answers," the EWG states.

Newburgh City

7 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 3.2x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 200x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 257x EWG Health Guidelines

Newburgh Consolidated WD

5 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 3.6x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 396x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 315x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 115x EWG Health Guidelines

Middletown City

4 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 181x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 266x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 245x EWG Health Guidelines

New Windsor Consolidated WD

9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 3x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 269x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 7.7x EWG Health Guidelines

Perfluorooctanoic acid: 154x EWG Health Guidelines

Arsenic: 18x EWG Health Guidelines

Poughkeepsie Townwide Water District

13 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 234x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 3.6x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 97x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 64x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 70x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 307x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 400x EWG Health Guidelines

Poughkeepsie City

13 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 194x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 3.2x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 72x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 51x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 53x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 236x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 302x EWG Health Guidelines

United Wappinger Water Improvement District

18 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 124x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 30x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 8.3x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 51x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 23x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 92x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 6.5x EWG Health Guidelines

Perfluorooctanoic acid: 230x EWG Health Guidelines

Radium: 7.9x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 170x EWG Health Guidelines

Beacon City

15 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 206x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 40x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 11x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 82x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 37x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 164x EWG Health Guidelines

Perfluorooctanoic acid: 5.5x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 251x EWG Health Guidelines

Kingston Water District

10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Arsenic: 13x EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 50x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 73x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 48x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 159x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 2.1x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 61x EWG Health Guidelines

Yonkers City

7 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 56X EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 68x WG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 60x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 316x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 203x EWG Health Guidelines

Albany City

9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 93x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 103x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane:5.8x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 52x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 205x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 316x EWG Health Guidelines

Buffalo Water Authority

11 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 147x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 39x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 38x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 37x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 154x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 2.4x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 71x EWG Health Guidelines

City of Troy Public Utilities

10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 123x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 5.9x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 135x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 5.6x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 100x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 360x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 414x EWG Health Guidelines

Greenburgh Consolidated Water District #1

11 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 60x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 2x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 73x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 2.3x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 69x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 337x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 197x EWG Health Guidelines

New York American Water - Lynbrook

6 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 4x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 25x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 5.1x EWG Health Guidelines

New York American Water - Merrick

4 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 2.2x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 4.8x EWG Health Guidelines

New York City System

10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 73x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 2.1x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 80x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 2.3x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 75x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 378x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 228 EWG Health Guidelines

Niagara County Water District

1 contaminant expected EWG Health Guidelines

Radium: 5.5x EWG Health Guidelines

Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA)

14 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 191x EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 2.7x EWG Health Guidelines

Chloroform: 72x EWG Health Guidelines

Dibromochloromethane: 44x EWG Health Guidelines

Dichloroacetic acid: 43x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 213x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 3x EWG Health Guidelines

Total trihalomethanes: 303x EWG Health Guidelines

Town of Hempstead Water Department

9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines

Arsenic: 13x EWG Health Guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: EWG Health Guidelines

Chromium: 14x EWG Health Guidelines

Haloacetic acids: 2.6x EWG Health Guidelines

Nitrate: 19x EWG Health Guidelines

Perfluorooctanoic acid: 372.x EWG Health Guidelines

