Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
A non-profit organization tested water supplies across the Hudson Valley and New York state and discovered chemicals that could cause cancer.
Earlier this month the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit environmental company, released its 2021 Tapwater Database.
"If you've ever wondered what's actually in your tap water, we have answers. Our Tap Water Database provides insight into pollutants in local water resources," Environmental Working Group states.
According to the EWG contaminates like Arsenic, Bromodichloromethane Chromium, Chloroform, Dibromochloromethane, Dichloroacetic acid, Haloacetic acids, Nitrate, Perfluorooctanoic acid, Radium and Total trihalomethanes found in some water can cause cancer.
Hudson Valley Post examined water supplies across the Hudson Valley as well as large water supplies across New York. Below are potentially cancer-causing chemicals found in water, according to the EWG.
Hudson Valley Post only examined big water supplies in the Hudson Valley and across the state. If your local water supply wasn't listed CLICK HERE.
If you are concerned with your water supply the EWG suggests CLICKING HERE to find out what to ask your elected official.
"One of the best ways to push for cleaner water is to hold accountable the elected officials who have a say in water quality – from city hall and the state legislature to Congress all the way to the Oval Office – by asking questions and demanding answers," the EWG states.
Newburgh City
7 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 3.2x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 200x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 257x EWG Health Guidelines
Newburgh Consolidated WD
5 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 3.6x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 396x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 315x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 115x EWG Health Guidelines
Middletown City
4 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 181x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 266x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 245x EWG Health Guidelines
New Windsor Consolidated WD
9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 3x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 269x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 7.7x EWG Health Guidelines
Perfluorooctanoic acid: 154x EWG Health Guidelines
Arsenic: 18x EWG Health Guidelines
Poughkeepsie Townwide Water District
13 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 234x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 3.6x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 97x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 64x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 70x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 307x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 400x EWG Health Guidelines
Poughkeepsie City
13 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 194x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 3.2x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 72x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 51x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 53x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 236x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 302x EWG Health Guidelines
United Wappinger Water Improvement District
18 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 124x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 30x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 8.3x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 51x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 23x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 92x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 6.5x EWG Health Guidelines
Perfluorooctanoic acid: 230x EWG Health Guidelines
Radium: 7.9x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 170x EWG Health Guidelines
Beacon City
15 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 206x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 40x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 11x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 82x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 37x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 164x EWG Health Guidelines
Perfluorooctanoic acid: 5.5x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 251x EWG Health Guidelines
Kingston Water District
10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Arsenic: 13x EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 50x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 73x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 48x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 159x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 2.1x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 61x EWG Health Guidelines
Yonkers City
7 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 56X EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 68x WG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 60x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 316x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 203x EWG Health Guidelines
Albany City
9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 93x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 103x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane:5.8x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 52x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 205x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 316x EWG Health Guidelines
Buffalo Water Authority
11 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 147x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 39x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 38x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 37x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 154x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 2.4x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 71x EWG Health Guidelines
City of Troy Public Utilities
10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 123x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 5.9x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 135x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 5.6x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 100x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 360x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 414x EWG Health Guidelines
Greenburgh Consolidated Water District #1
11 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 60x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 2x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 73x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 2.3x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 69x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 337x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 197x EWG Health Guidelines
New York American Water - Lynbrook
6 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 4x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 25x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 5.1x EWG Health Guidelines
New York American Water - Merrick
4 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 2.2x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 4.8x EWG Health Guidelines
New York City System
10 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 73x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 2.1x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 80x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 2.3x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 75x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 378x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 228 EWG Health Guidelines
Niagara County Water District
1 contaminant expected EWG Health Guidelines
Radium: 5.5x EWG Health Guidelines
Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA)
14 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: 191x EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 2.7x EWG Health Guidelines
Chloroform: 72x EWG Health Guidelines
Dibromochloromethane: 44x EWG Health Guidelines
Dichloroacetic acid: 43x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 213x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 3x EWG Health Guidelines
Total trihalomethanes: 303x EWG Health Guidelines
Town of Hempstead Water Department
9 contaminants expected EWG Health Guidelines
Arsenic: 13x EWG Health Guidelines
Bromodichloromethane: EWG Health Guidelines
Chromium: 14x EWG Health Guidelines
Haloacetic acids: 2.6x EWG Health Guidelines
Nitrate: 19x EWG Health Guidelines
Perfluorooctanoic acid: 372.x EWG Health Guidelines
