Postmodern Jukebox Brings The Classics To The Bardavon on March 30th; Enter to Win

Postmodern Jukebox is returning to the Bardavon! They will be performing on March 3rd, 2023, as part of their Life In The Past Lane Tour! Known for performing 20th-century musical genres while mixing them with modern hits of this era, this concert will be full of amazing vocalists, instrumentalists, and dancers to take you on an unforgettable trip through 100 years of music!

Postmodern Jukebox first started as the brainchild of New York City Pianist Scott Bradlee, as a way to celebrate classic musicians of the past by using their sounds to remake the pop hits of today. What started as a dream in a basement in Queens, has transformed into a hit show that plays sold-out concerts around the world! They have introduced thousands of audiences to a new world of older music while bringing the fun and excitement of modern times!

Some songs they've transformed include Toto's "Africa," Radiohead's "Creep," and the Spice Girls' "Wannabe." You won't want to miss this unforgettable night of music!

