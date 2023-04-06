Northern Neighbor: Barstool ‘Presidente’ Buys Home North of Hudson Valley

Saturdays are for the boys.

Stool Presidente.

'One bite everybody knows the rules.'

Are you following along here? Dave Portnoy, an 'American blogger' and founder of Barstool Sports now owns a home in New York State, just outside the Hudson Valley.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Purchases House in Saratoga Springs

We're hoping he'll be visiting more Hudson Valley pizzerias in the near future, because Dave Portnoy is now the Hudson Valley's neighbor to the north.

According to newyorkupstate.com, which classifies Saratoga Springs as 'upstate New York' (we don't agree), Portnoy recently bought a ranch-style home near the racetrack for a bit over $1 million dollars. The home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths and sits on .17 acres.

The media magnate has purchased a house in Saratoga Springs with backyard views of the Oklahoma Training Track, according to a deed filed early last month with the Saratoga County clerk’s office. The one-story, single-family home was sold to Portnoy’s company Smokeshowcity LLC for $1.4 million.

Originally from Massachusetts (if you couldn't tell from the accent), Portnoy also owns properties in the Hamptons, Miami as well as Nantucket, but allegedly has a love for Saratoga Springs, and especially horse racing.

One Bite Everybody Knows The Rules in the Hudson Valley

For a while, there were a number of campaigns to get the 'Stool Presidente' to visit various Hudson Valley businesses for his 'one bite' reviews, and these days, he's tried a number of our favorite spots.

Back in the fall of 2021, Portnoy gave his opinion on Pizzeria Posts in Rhinebeck, giving it a nice score of 8.2, and also made a pit stop at Village Pizza & Restaurant.

Now that he's technically our neighbor, where else would you suggest Stool Presidente check out in the Hudson Valley?

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.