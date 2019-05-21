Popular Store To Shut Down All Five Hudson Valley Locations

Another retailer is leaving the Hudson Valley.

Every week we sadly report on another store that is closing up shop in the Hudson Valley. Recently several restaurant chains have announced Hudson Valley closures. Last week it was reported that Pizza Hut was pulling their last store out of Dutchess County. Other chains like Applebees and Ruby Tuesday's have also recently announced closures in the area.

Now, a national retailer is shuttering five of its stores in the Hudson Valley. In a shocking announcement yesterday, Dress Barn has revealed that they will be shutting down stores in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel and the Cortlandt Town Center.

Dress Barn has been in operation for over 50 years and has been a popular destination for shoppers in the Hudson Valley for generations. According to a press release, the company has decided to cease retail operations at all 650 of its stores because of a lack of profitability. Some have blamed the new tariffs on goods imported from China for Dress Barn's sudden decision to close down. Financial experts expect more stores to follow suit in the coming weeks as the high tariffs make it impossible for struggling brands to remain competitive.

Dress Barn will remain open and promise to provide customers "with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value." The company will announce closing dates of individual stores at a later date.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: