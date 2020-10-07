Popular Hudson Valley Supermarket Makes Changes at 3 Stores

A popular grocery store in the Hudson Valley announced a change that impacts customers at three locations.

Stop & Shop announced on Monday new pickup locations in Washingtonville at 60 Brotherhood Plaza Drive and in Poughkeepsie at 59 Burnett Boulevard.

Shoppers will be able to place an order at stopandshop.com or on the Stop & Shop® mobile app, head to the store on a date and time of their choosing and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” Store Manager of Stop & Shop Washingtonville Ryan Berkley said.

To schedule a pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop® mobile app, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” for the store location. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen pickup time, park in a designated pickup spot and call the store to let the team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

“We hope this service helps make things easier for our shoppers by giving them more options in how they shop for their family’s groceries while saving them both time and money, Store Manager of the Poughkeepsie Stop & Shop Lois Bruggermann added.

A minimum purchase is required and most online orders do have a fee. According to the company, you must order at least $30. Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

Last week, Stop & Shop announced a new pickup location at the Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. Stop & Shop locations in Monroe, Mahopac, Peekskill and New City also offer online shopping with pickup in the parking lot.