Politics can be the worst. Are you dreading the November presidential election? Has your Facebook and Twitter feeds turned into back and forth s***show between family and friends? Maybe you just don't like either candidate? Now, you can get far away, and go off the grid till it's the election is over. If you're still a bit shook from that utter train wreck of a Presidential debate, then you should probably continue reading.

Hotels.com has an offer where you can actually stay in a cave 50 feet underground. It is appropriately called Under a Rock, and their website says you can stay for five days, November 2 to 7, for only $5 dollars a night. Yes, five bucks. This special offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Hotels.com/page/underarock, and goes on Friday, October 9, at 9 A.M. (Eastern).

Where is it? Farmington, New Mexico. This could really be a chance to get far away from everyone. You may be thinking about New Mexico being included on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut's current travel advisory, but if the election results don't go the way you hoped, you can just isolate for an additional 14 days once you come home.

If you're wondering about quality, well, the cave site currently has 3.5 stars. Some of the amenities listed include;

Rooftop terrace

Lobby fireplace

Microwave in a common area

Refrigerator in a common area

Water dispenser

Self-serve laundry

Picnic area

Barbecue grills

TV in a common area

Hiking/biking trails

Archery

Free continental breakfast, free WiFi, and free parking

It's even got its own kitchen! This has got to be better than some of those roach motels you see on the side of the road. Plus, if you're worried about COVID, you'll be 50 feet underground, far away from anyone.