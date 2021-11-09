Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner’s Home Destroyed, Two Dead

The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant is now homeless and mourning the death of her daughter.

A Go Fund Me has been launched for Amy Yang's family after a two-alarm fire ripped through their Millerton home, destroying everything and claiming two lives. According to state police, the fire broke out on November 6 at around 8pm.

When Troopers arrived on the scene it was too late to do anything, the house was already engulfed in flames and witnesses claimed that there were possibly two people still inside the building.

State police say that seven people were staying in the home. Two people were not home at the time of the fire and three were able to escape the burning house before the fire department arrived thanks to a good samaritan who happened to be driving by.

CBS News reports that Frank Duncan ran towards the burning house and was able to break open a window with a piece of lumber. His heroic action rescued three people from the home. Sadly, after the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two other occupants were discovered inside.

The residence was the home of Amy Yang, owner of the Golden Wok restaurant in Millerton. Yang's daughter, Jenny was one of the two people who died in the fire. The 24-year-old was inside with Wangdi Tamang who also lost their life in the blaze. The restaurant owner was treated at Sharon Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is now tasked with dealing with the death of her daughter and the loss of her home. Yang's husband suddenly passed away seven years ago.

An online fundraiser for Yang's family was launched on Monday, quickly reaching its $30,000 goal. As of Tuesday morning, there were donations of almost $80,000 collected on the Go Fund Me site.

State police have launched an investigation into the source of the fire.

