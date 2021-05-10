Popular Farmers Market Returns to Orange County

Buyers and sellers rejoice as it has been announced that a very popular farmers' market is returning to Orange County this season.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus informed residents that the Goshen Chamber of Commerce's popular Farmers Market will be making its return to the County's Government Center this season. The Goshen Farmers Market will be located at the corner of Main and Erie Streets, and will officially open for the season on Friday, May 21. The market will be open every Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until October 29.

Orange County has more than 12 markets to explore once the season gets going full swing. In addition to farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, there is a wide array of artisan dairy products, gourmet prepared foods, adult craft beverages, honey, locally raised meats, cut flowers, live plants, and much more for Hudson Valley residents to enjoy. Many markets also feature live music and a family-friendly shopping experience.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said:

We are excited to once again partner with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce to host the Goshen Farmers Market, which is an institution in the village. Farmers markets offer a great way to eat healthier and meet our neighbors who are growing the produce that we put on our tables for our families

Roughly 16-percent of Orange County is farmland and approximately 10,000 acres are used in vegetable production, listed as the third in the state. For a full listing of Orange County farms and farmers markets visit the Town of Goshen's Chamber of Commerce's website.

Hudson Valley Farmers Markets

