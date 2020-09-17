Police Search For Missing Dutchess County Man

State Police in Pawling are searching for a man who is considered an endangered adult who was reported missing by his family.

State Police in Dover Plains are searching for Hatley Nemerov, age 74, who was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Old Quaker Hill Road in Pawling at approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Hartley is considered an endangered adult and has previously said that he had wished to go to Mississippi. Hartley was last seen wearing a yellow and brown plaid shirt, with dark pants, and carrying a blue suitcase.

He has white hair, which he usually wears in a pony-tail, with a beard. Hartley is approximately five feet four inches tall and roughly 150 pounds. The direction in which Hartley was traveling is unknown at this time.

If you have information that could help police, please call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.