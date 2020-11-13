Talk about getting gassed. A potentially explosive situation was narrowly adverted after police say a man driving over the legal limit hit a propane truck from behind. Troopers say the 40 year-old driver's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. To break it down: New York state's legal limit is .08%, though police say this particular man's BAC was .32%.

Syracise.com says the crash happened late Wednesday morning, at around 10:30, which makes this even more unbelievable. Was this another case of a "Breakfast DWI"? Or, perhaps this man just never quit from the night before? Both scenarios are a bit astonishing, but if it's really the former, and if he actually had a few hours to sleep some of this off. how god damn blasted was this guy the night before? How would he had even gotten the keys into the ignition?

Troopers say the man from Central Square, NY was on Route 4, traveling west, when he crashed his pickup into the back of the propane truck. Officials say the driver of the propane truck was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of impact. Luckily, no one was hurt. There might be a King of the Hill joke in here somewhere, but we won't bother right now.

Police say the driver has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. There is no indication from authorities exactly what this man was drinking that got him so intoxicated.

And now, a friendly public service announcement: If you want to get this hammered, please stay in your own home. Don't get behind the wheel. Don't become material for our next blog.