Police allege a man with drugs was found sleeping in an unreturned rental on the Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 42-year-old Michael J. Mays of Schenectady for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers patrolling the Todd Hill Rest area on the Taconic State Parkway found a vehicle reported stolen with two individuals sleeping inside, police say.

A further investigation revealed the vehicle was an unreturned rental and Mays was in possession of approximately 9.8 grams of crack-cocaine, New York State Police said in a press release on New Year's Eve.

Mays was arraigned before the town of Lagrange Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on February 16.

Make sure you download the Hudson Valley Post app to get the best local news, breaking news, weather coverage and more with our free mobile app

Key Features:

• Push notification for breaking news, weather, contests, shows and more

• Stream weather and traffic updates live from Hudson Valley Post

• Read the latest news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content

• Submit Photos/Videos directly from the app

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto modes allow you to stay focused on the road while listening

• Get the latest weather for your area plus a 5 day forecast

• Do not disturb modes for alerts (weekend and after hours)

• Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)

• Features full multi-tasking with background audio and controls

• Share the latest news via Facebook & Twitter

• Supports AirPlay feature for wireless streaming to your AirPlay-compatible device

• 3D Touch added for iOS Devices