Police are hoping for help looking for an "endangered" Hudson Valley man who was last seen going into the woods wearing a Bigfoot shirt.

Late Thursday, New York State Police announced they are searching for Peter Ciullo, 29, of Brewster who was reported missing by his family.

Police describe Ciullo has being an "endangered" man. He was last seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the shirt pictured in the photo and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m, according to New York State Police.

NYSP

Ciullo's shirt has an image of Bigfoot and trees with the word "believe" written on it in white lettering. Anyone with information regarding Peter’s location is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley told us earlier this week they received a tip about possible Bigfoot prints in Cairo.

Founder of Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley, Gayle Beaty, tells us that she has been getting recent reports of possible Bigfoot sightings in from Staatsburg, Hyde Park, Wappingers and Pleasant Valley.