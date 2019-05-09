Police Investigate Shooting, Stabbing in Poughkeepsie

Just hours apart, police responded to a man shot and another man stabbed in Poughkeepsie.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie police were told about a man who was stabbed at the Mobil Mart on Washington Street.

According to police, a man entered the store to make a purchase but got into an argument with the clerk, which continued outside the store. The argument escalated into a physical altercation during which the 17-year-old customer stabbed the 24-year-old clerk several times with a knife, police say.

The teen was found and arrested several blocks from the Mobil Mart. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing into this incident.

A few hours later, City of Poughkeepsie police were notified about an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 66-year-old man was handling his handgun while sitting on his bed and the gun discharged, sending a bullet into the man's upper thigh, police say.

The 66-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No charges were filed because the gun was legally possessed, police say.

