An investigation is underway after a young child was found dead in the upper Hudson Valley. In the lower Hudson Valley, a dad was arrested after his 3-year-old was shot.

On Tuesday, New York State Police in conjunction with Greenport Police Department announced an investigation into the death of a young child in the area of Ten Broeck Road in the town of Greenport.

More information about the child's death isn't known at this time. Police say additional details will be released when available.

Also on Tuesday, Westchester County official announced Robert Welgos of Harrison was arraigned on charges related to having an unsecured loaded firearm in his home.

On June 11, 2020, Welgos' toddler took the loaded gun from an unlocked safe, discharged the weapon and injured himself, officials say

Because Welgos resides with his two children, both of whom are under the age of 16, Welgos was charged with two counts each of failure to secure safe storage of rifles, shotguns and firearms, and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

On June 11, Welgos is accused of leaving his home and leaving his .38 caliber revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition in the unlocked safe.

His 3-year-old child, who was playing in the bedroom, took the loaded firearm from the unlocked safe. While on the bed, the child pulled the trigger and fired one shot, shooting his own right foot and injuring his right hand, police say. The toddler was taken to the Westchester County Medical Center and was treated for injuries.

“Every parent is charged with keeping their children safe but when loaded weapons are left in easy reach and not secured that parent fails in their duty. In this case, a little one was injured, but thankfully, not killed. This could easily have turned from trauma to tragedy," Westchester District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said. “This case is an important reminder to all gun owners: Secure your weapons appropriately. Always keep them out of reach of children and other household members. It’s the law.”

The gun was registered and Welgos held a legal target permit for the firearm.