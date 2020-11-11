Police Investigate Fatal Redhook Crash

The State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred in the Town Redhook in the morning hours on November 8.

The fatal crash occurred at roughly 7:45 a.m. on November 8 on State Route 9G in the Town of Redhook not far from the intersection of West Market Street and State Route 199. The initial investigation revealed that Dino J. Macaluso, 54, of Saugerties was traveling northbound on Route 9G in a 2005 GMC Envoy, when, according to a press release he entered the southbound lane and struck two vehicles.

The two vehicles in the southbound lane were slowing down for a red light at the intersection of Route 9G and West Market Street. The first vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Prius was struck head-on which caused the vehicle to collide with the vehicle behind it, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Sadly, the operator of the Prius who was identified as Sheryl Griffith, aged 75, of the Town Red Hook was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones.

Dino Macaluso, who was the operator of the GMC Envoy was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Elantra was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Tivoli Fire Department also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of a number of Fire and Police departments arrived at the scene to provide aid to the situation. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.