Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Gardiner

State Police in Ulster County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in the Town of Gardiner.

On Wednesday morning, at approximately 7:20 a.m., state troopers responded to the scene at Bruynswick Road in the Town of Gardiner for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Troopers began their investigation, which revealed that a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by Thomas Griffin, 32, from Wallkill was traveling north on Bruynswick Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane striking a 2007 Honda Accord.

Thomas Griffin, the operator of the Eclipse was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt according to a press release from the State Police.

The operator of the Honda, identified as James Phelan, 68, of New Paltz was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the State Police at (845) 691-2922.