Police: Hudson Valley Woman Spit on Officer, Burglarized Home

A woman from Poughkeepsie is accused of illegally entering a home in Orange County and later spitting and kicking on the police officer who arrested her.

On Saturday around 9:45 a.m., New York State Police in Middletown responded to Stony Ford Road in Campbell Hall for a report of a burglary in progress. When the trooper arrived, he observed a woman inside the home.

The woman came to a side door and told the officer she entered the wrong house and attempted to walk away from the trooper, police say. The trooper told her that she could not leave. At that point, she allegedly began to scream expletives at the trooper and stated that she was leaving and that the trooper could not make her stay.

While being detained she resisted and threatened to spit on the trooper, according to New York State Police. The trooper was able to place her into custody.

Police later identified the woman as 32-year-old Jeanette Wright from the city of Poughkeepsie. While being escorted to the trooper’s vehicle, Wright began to kick and spit at the trooper, police say.

The homeowner arrived and stated that he did not know Wright and did not give her permission to enter his home, according to police. Wright was then charged with burglary, a felony, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Hamptonburgh Town Court on March 24.

