Police: Hudson Valley Patrol Car Rear Ended by Drunk Driver

A Hudson Valley police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Just after 1am on Sunday morning, a City of Beacon police officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle with the emergency lights activated when he was struck by a Ford Bronco.

According to police, the unnamed officer was assigned to a road closure and was in the driver's seat when the patrol car was rear-ended by the vehicle. Instead of stopping after impact, the driver of the Bronco reportedly drove away from the scene and continued traveling north on Fishkill Avenue. While driving away from the accident, the driver allegedly struck the rear end of another unoccupied truck before stopping.

After other officers responded to the accident, the City of Beacon Police Officer was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital. It wasn't revealed whether he suffered injuries or was just brought in as a precaution, but the officer was evaluated and eventually released.

The driver of the Bronco has been identified as Joseph M. Jarossy of Glenham. After being detained by police, the 49-year-old Dutchess County man declined medical attention. Police say Jarossy refused to take a sobriety test. He was then taken into custody and promptly arrested by New York State Police.

Jarossy has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and other vehicle and traffic citations as a result of the accident. According to the police, the accident is still under investigation. Jarossy is scheduled to appear in City of Beacon Court.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana