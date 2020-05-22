Police: Hudson Valley Man Stabbed Mother, Killed Man Fleeing

One person is dead and a Hudson Valley mother is fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her son.

On Wednesday around 9:44 p.m., the Town of Fishkill Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian auto accident in the area of Route 82 and Crestwood Court in the Town of Fishkill.

First responders determined that a pedestrian was hit by a car and was seriously injured. The vehicle involved became disabled after striking a curb and the operator fled the scene on foot, police say.

The alleged driver was found in the woods near the Fishkill Bowl just off Route 82.

A subsequent investigation revealed 31-year-old Peter J. Churchill of Fishkill stabbed his mother several times at their home on Crestwood Court prior to the car accident, police say.

Churchill's mother was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie and later taken Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where she is listed in critical condition, according to the Town of Fishkill Police Department.

While fleeing the scene, Churchill allegedly struck a 71-year-old man who was walking on Crestwood Court. The 71-year-old was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he underwent emergency surgery and died, officials say.

Churchill was charged with attempted murder, aggravated criminal contempt, assault, vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

An investigation is continuing by the Town of Fishkill Police the New York State Police and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s office. They are being assisted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiners office.