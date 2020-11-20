Police say a Hudson Valley man was arrested near a local school with an “Uzi” type gun.

On Thursday around 11:40 a.m., City of Poughkeepsie public safety dispatchers received a call from security for 22 Montgomery Street that a man had just menaced the guard with an “Uzi” type handgun, police say.

Numerous uniformed officers and detectives responded to the area. A short time later, a detective located the suspect on Delafield Street, near Spruce Street. The detective attempted to confront the suspect, however, the suspect fled on foot southbound on Delafield Street, police say.

Numerous officers and detectives converged on the scene and the man was arrested after a struggle with the suspect, officials say.

Maceo B. Lewis, 23, of Poughkeepsie is accused of being in possession of the large loaded weapon that was described by the security guard.

Lewis was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

At the time of the arrest, there were numerous pre-school and elementary-aged children in the fenced-in recreational area of Astor School. The staff of Astor immediately gathered up the children and returned to the confines of the school building. As a precaution, the school was placed into lockout. No students or educators were injured, police say.

City Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed or has any information regarding this incident to please call the City of Poughkeepsie TIPS LINE at 451-7577.

The Uzi is a family of Israeli submachine guns.