Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home.
On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
After arriving on the scene, investigating officers established that a 2003 Jeep, operated by a 42-year-old woman from Saugerties, New York, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole and came to rest after hitting a private residence, officials say.
The home suffered minor damage, according to the Saugerties Police Department. More information about the damage to the home has not been released.
While interviewing the driver, officers allegedly established the driver was intoxicated.
She was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. A chemical test showed her BAC was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of intoxication, police say.
The driver was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and improper lane change. She was released to a third party on tickets returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court to answer her charges.