Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home.

On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.

PD: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Saugerties, New York Home

Google Google loading...

After arriving on the scene, investigating officers established that a 2003 Jeep, operated by a 42-year-old woman from Saugerties, New York, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole and came to rest after hitting a private residence, officials say.

The home suffered minor damage, according to the Saugerties Police Department. More information about the damage to the home has not been released.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

PD: Drunk Saugerties Woman Crashes Into Ulster County, New York Home

Google Google loading...

While interviewing the driver, officers allegedly established the driver was intoxicated.

She was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. A chemical test showed her BAC was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of intoxication, police say.

The driver was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and improper lane change. She was released to a third party on tickets returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court to answer her charges.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.