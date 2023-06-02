Police Believe 1 Committed 4 Armed Robberies In Hudson Valley
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for your help as they look for a suspect they believe is responsible for four recent armed robberies.
The City of Middletown Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping officers identify a suspect who is believed to have been involved in several armed robberies over the past few weeks.
City Of Middletown Police Investigate Several Armed Robberies
The City of Middletown Police Department is investigating a series of recent robberies. Most have happened in the fourth ward area of the City of Middletown.
The suspect or suspects have been targeting gas station workers or cab drivers, police say.
The suspect threatens harm to the victim by showing a knife and demanding money, according to the City Of Middletown Police Department.
How You Can Contact The City Of Middletown Police Department
The alleged suspect is seen in the photo above.
The City of Middletown Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact officers.
"Please call, text, or email us with any information. All communications will be kept confidential," the City of Middletown Police Department stated.
- Call: 845-343-3152
- Text: Tip Middletown to 888777
- Email: rmecocci@middletownpolice.com