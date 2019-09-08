Police Asking For Help Identifying This Man

Police in Wappingers Falls are attempting to identify a man in connection to forged checks that were deposited through the ATM.

The New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks are attempting to locate, and interview the pictured subject in regards to forged checks deposited in an automatic teller machine located in the Bronx, N.Y.

If anyone has information regarding the possible identity or location of the pictured individual, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Please reference case# 8545466. All calls can be kept confidential.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: