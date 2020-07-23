Pleasant Valley Protester Clash Under Investigation

A march to support the Black Lives Matter movement last weekend in Pleasant Valley turned violent on several occasions as counter-protesters lined the streets and clashed with BLM supporters as civil unrest across the nation continued.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an investigation into the incidents along the route from Saturday, July 18 was underway, and kicked off immediately upon the conclusion of the event.

Instagram user thee_candidate, marching with fellow protestors, used the platform’s live function for more than 10 minutes during the event and filmed several clashes between counter-protestors and those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests and marches have dotted the Hudson Valley since the killing of George Floyd on May 26 at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and have ended peacefully, such as Poughkeepsie’s ‘We Can’t Breathe’ protest on June 4, and an anti-Trump protest when the President arrived in West Point to address the military academy’s graduating class.

Anyone with information or evidence of criminal activity during the Pleasant Valley event is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 845-605-CLUE or send an email to dcsotips@gmail.com.