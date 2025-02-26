With temperatures not quite as cold as they were a week ago, now is the time to head outdoors for those who may be suffering from cabin fever. There will be some spectacular sights in the night skies above us, says experts. The skies above New York will provide a show, says astronomers, as the planets are set to align again.

This is the second planetary alignment in about a month. The last one featured Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus, which were all visible to the naked eye, according to The Weather Channel. Neptune and Uranus were also apart of that planet parade, though they were barely visible due to their distance from Earth.

Planet Parade To Align Across the Skies Over New York State

According to SkyatNightMagazine, seven of the eight planets will align across the skies right after dusk Friday, February 28. NASA says that while these planetary alignments are not necessarily rare, seeing Mercury is less common because of its close proximity to the Sun.

LoHud reports, however, that all not all the planets in this parade will be visible without a telescope or a good pair of binoculars. Neptune and Uranus will once again require some extra viewing devices in order to spot them. Also StarWalk reports that Saturn might be a bit difficult to spot since it will be closer to the Sun.

New York State Will Also See Its First Total Lunar Eclipse In Over Two Years

Space.com says that the next total lunar eclipse will happen overnight on March 13-14. This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022, according to astronomers.

The next event will be something known as a blood moon, which Space.com describes as having no special astronomical significance, though the "view in the sky is striking as the usually whitish moon becomes red or ruddy brown."

