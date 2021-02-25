Photos: New Restaurant Replaces Popular Hudson Valley Steakhouse

The COVID pandemic shut down a long-time popular restaurant in the region, but a new eatery is now open in its place.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

18 North Grill opened has opened at the Hudson Valley Towne Center located at 18 Westage Drive in Fishkill. The location, at the intersection of Route 9 and Interstate 84, includes Regal Cinema 10, Famous Footwear, Boutique Wines Spirits & Cider, Van Heusen, Hudson Buffet, Chipotle, Five Guys, Boston Market and Dunkin.

18 North Grill serves Classic American Cuisine with specialties that include, BBQ ribs, salads, pasta, prime rib, seafood and burgers, officials say. The broad menu offers Gluten-Free options as well. The restaurant also has a full liquor license and serves a variety of beers on tap.

The 9,100 square foot restaurant has both indoor and seasonal outside seating. With no COVID restrictions, 18 North Grill can seat over 300 people and currently will seat 150 with tables situated appropriately apart throughout the several dining areas.

18 North Grill is located where Charlie Brown’s operated for nearly 20-years until the company filed bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer of 2020. A former Charlie Brown’s manager will help run the new restaurant.

QR codes are available at each table for ordering if desired. To-go ordering may be done through the website or GRUBHUB.

The Hudson Valley Towne Center is also home to 12 TESLA charging stations and one generic charger for the convenience of diners and shoppers.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America