Photos: Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley

You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

On Tuesday, Airbnb named the "number one most hospitable Host in every US state."

The criteria to be named the most hospitable host in each stated included:

Hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings in the following categories: Cleanliness Check-in Communication.

100 or more reviews

If more than one place tied the tiebreaker went to the Airbnb with the most reviews.

New York's highest-rated Airbnb is found in Livingston Manor, according to Airbnb.

The Sullivan County Airbnb costs $130 a night. It can hold four guests and comes with one bedroom and one bathroom.

"Private full one bedroom retreat a short 10-minute walk to Main Street. A relaxing haven for those looking to get away from the city for a few days and enjoy great views, foliage, and close proximity to antiquing, hiking, cycling, and fishing. Includes a sleeper sofa, so invite a couple friends along for your getaway. The space, located above the garage, has a separate entrance, outdoor space, and is located close to the main house," the Airbnb listing states.

Check out more photos of New York's highest-rated Airbnb, found in the Hudson Valley.

CLICK HERE to book a stay.

