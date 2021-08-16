Photos: Bus from Hudson Valley Crashes on New York Highway, About 60 Hurt

A bus from the Hudson Valley rolled over on a New York State highway sending all to hospitals.

The bus left from Dutchess County on Saturday and was heading to Niagara Falls. Below are photos are all the information on the crash:

On Saturday around 12:41 p.m., New York State Police responded to a rollover crash involving a tour bus on I-90, in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County.

A preliminary investigation determined the bus was traveling westbound in the area of mile marker 305, just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder.

The bus was reported to have left from the Poughkeepsie area earlier on Saturday heading towards Niagara Falls.

There were 57 total occupants on the bus, including the driver. All occupants were transported for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The driver of a the bus from JTR Transportation based out of Poughkeepsie was identified as 66-year-old Fermin P. Vasquez of Wingdale. Vasquez is one of approximately 26 people who were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment of various injuries. Approximately 26 other passengers of the bus were transported to Auburn Community Hospital and several others were transported to Crouse Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and State Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, to contact Investigator Brad Holcomb, SP Waterloo, at 315-539-3530 with any information.

