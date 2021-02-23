Surely, after enduring a year of a pandemic, your social media feeds are in a terribly sorry state. The same people posting the same thing (which is nothing — it's a pandemic, nobody has a life), the latest memes you're already so done with by the next day and the same six photos of some cute animals. Here to liven up your life, once more, we've rounded up some lovable doggos and feisty cats who call some famous rock and metal musicians their prideful owners.

It's time for some new follows and we're starting with legendary drummer and his pup Mickey. This Maltese-Yorkie mix of Mike Portnoy's has amassed over 8,000 followers and is always smiling, sitting comfortably on a lap or nestled up under a blanket on the couch. He's a brave little cancer survivor, too, deserving of a round of a-paws!

Keeping with drummers, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee boasts Nina Da Weena Dog and Teenie the Weenie. Teenie is a very recent addition to the home, after Lee and wife Brittany Furlan said goodbye to their dear Wicky earlier in 2021. Our condolences. Dog Heaven gained another angel that day.

As you'll see below, we've got plenty more pets to follow from band members. There's Winston Finnegan Luhrs (August Burns Red's Jake Luhrs) and his beefy little leg hanging over the couch, the classic dog and cat rivalry within the home of Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan, Ice-T's chonks and more.

11 Pets of Rock + Metal Stars to Follow on Social Media

Mike Portnoy’s Dog Mickey

Follow Mickey here.

Motley Crue: Tommy Lee's Dogs Neena Da Weena Dog + Teenie the Weenie

Follow Neena here and Teenie here.

Cattle Decapitation: Travis Ryan's Dog Ona + Cats Nomi and Patty

Follow Ona, Nomi and Patty here.

Body Count: Ice-T’s Dogs King Maximus and Princess Alexus

Follow King Maximus and Princess Alexus here.

Trivium: Paolo Gregoletto's Dogs - Lady and Mochi

Follow Lady and Mochi here.

August Burns Red: Jake Luhrs' Dog Winston Finnegan Luhrs

Follow Winston Finnegan Luhrs here.

The Word Alive: Telle Smith's Dogs Colby Jack + Darby

Follow Colby Jack here and Darby here.

Ex-Machine Head/Sacred Reich: Dave McClain's Dog Mr. Indy McClain

Follow Mr. Indy McClain here.